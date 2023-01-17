Neutrino USD (USDN) Price Down 18.3% Over Last 7 Days

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. During the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar. One Neutrino USD token can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001767 BTC on major exchanges. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $254.14 million and $430,263.12 worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Neutrino USD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 249.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.76 or 0.00432931 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,440.83 or 0.30388547 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.23 or 0.00755983 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 25th, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 680,266,899 tokens and its circulating supply is 680,266,294 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official website is neutrino.at. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/neutrinoteam. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino is an algorithmic price-stable assetization protocol acting as an accessible DeFi toolkit. It enables the creation of stablecoins pegged to specific real-world assets, such as national currencies or commodities.Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic stablecoin pegged to the US dollar and backed by WAVES. Leveraging the staking model of the Waves protocol’s underlying consensus algorithm, USDN staking yields a sustainable reward of up to ~ 15% APY. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. Decentralized Forex (DeFo) is an extension on top of the Neutrino protocol that facilitates instant swaps of stable-price assets tied to popular national currencies, indices or commodities.Neutrino Token (NSBT) enables its holders to influence decisions concerning the Neutrino protocol, product and feature roadmap, as well as changes to governance parameters. It is a utility and governance token for the Neutrino system that is designed to ensure the stability of reserves on the Neutrino smart contract through the so-called mechanism of reserve recapitalization. The token is also used for protocol’s governance and supporting liquidity pools of Decentralized Forex.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.