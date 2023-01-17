Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Newell Brands Stock Up 1.8 %

Newell Brands stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

