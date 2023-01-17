Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.
Newell Brands Stock Up 1.8 %
Newell Brands stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34.
Newell Brands Company Profile
