NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut NN Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from €47.00 ($51.09) to €46.00 ($50.00) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NN Group from €47.00 ($51.09) to €50.00 ($54.35) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NN Group in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NN Group from €50.60 ($55.00) to €53.80 ($58.48) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut NN Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NN Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.92.

NN Group Price Performance

NNGRY opened at $21.63 on Friday. NN Group has a 52 week low of $18.77 and a 52 week high of $30.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.27.

NN Group Company Profile

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; employee benefits, and health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products.

