Noble Financial Begins Coverage on Labrador Gold (OTC:NKOSF)

Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Labrador Gold (OTC:NKOSF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating and a $0.55 price target on the stock.
Labrador Gold Price Performance
Shares of OTC NKOSF opened at 0.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is 0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.24. Labrador Gold has a 1-year low of 0.17 and a 1-year high of 0.82.
Labrador Gold Company Profile
Read More
- Is Walgreens Boots Alliance Earnings Miss Good For Investors?
- Pinterest is the Social Commerce Platform to Watch in 2023
- Why Warner Bros Discovery Is the S&P’s Hottest Stock
- 4 High-Yield Dividend Kings For 2023
- Will 2023 be a Good Year for Goodyear Tire Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.