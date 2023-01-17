Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $286.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.43.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $255.13. 47,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $59.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $291.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.71.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 26.21%. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.8% in the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 18.0% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.6% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,029 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

