NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) PT Raised to C$11.00 at National Bank Financial

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of NovaGold Resources from $28.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

NovaGold Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $6.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.62. The company has a current ratio of 45.44, a quick ratio of 45.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. NovaGold Resources has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $8.36.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of NovaGold Resources

In other NovaGold Resources news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 45,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $252,777.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,402.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other NovaGold Resources news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 20,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $98,179.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,801 shares in the company, valued at $42,244.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 45,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $252,777.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,402.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 235,945 shares of company stock worth $1,314,656. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,758 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 98,422 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,525 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in NovaGold Resources by 5.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 341,085 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 16,985 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 73.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 489,536 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 207,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.