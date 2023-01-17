NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) PT Raised to C$11.00 at National Bank Financial

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of NovaGold Resources from $28.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.
NovaGold Resources Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $6.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.62. The company has a current ratio of 45.44, a quick ratio of 45.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. NovaGold Resources has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $8.36.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of NovaGold Resources
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,758 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 98,422 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,525 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in NovaGold Resources by 5.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 341,085 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 16,985 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 73.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 489,536 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 207,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.
NovaGold Resources Company Profile
NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.
Further Reading
