NuCypher Market Cap Reaches $101.03 Million (NU)

NuCypher (NU) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 16th. In the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 57.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. NuCypher has a total market capitalization of $101.03 million and approximately $55.59 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuCypher token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000680 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About NuCypher

NuCypher launched on October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com.

Buying and Selling NuCypher

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

