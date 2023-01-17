Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Cut to $90.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NTR. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $65.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Nutrien from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $103.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.06.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $75.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.86. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $67.41 and a 12-month high of $117.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($1.41). The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 29.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nutrien will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 13.67%.

Institutional Trading of Nutrien

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 239.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nutrien

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.