Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OMCL. KeyCorp cut their price target on Omnicell from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Omnicell from $117.00 to $54.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Omnicell to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Omnicell from $140.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Omnicell from $158.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.11.

Omnicell Price Performance

OMCL stock opened at $57.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.25. Omnicell has a 52-week low of $46.11 and a 52-week high of $166.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $348.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.72 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 3.67%. Research analysts expect that Omnicell will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,793 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $92,267.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,734.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $126,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,486,311.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $92,267.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,006,734.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,674 shares of company stock valued at $476,839. 2.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omnicell

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Omnicell by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 8,257 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 6.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 10.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the period.

Omnicell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

See Also

