Opsens (TSE:OPS) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Opsens Inc. (TSE:OPS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.02 and last traded at C$2.01. Approximately 65,149 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 98,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.98.

Opsens Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$231.21 million and a PE ratio of -34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.51, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.35.

Get Opsens alerts:

Opsens (TSE:OPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$9.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Opsens Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Opsens

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for cardiovascular interventions. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The company offers fiber optic temperature, pressure, strain, and displacement sensor products; and fiber optic extensometer and signal conditioner/OEM boards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Opsens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opsens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.