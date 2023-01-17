Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Given New C$4.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Scotiabank set a C$4.25 price target on shares of Osisko Mining and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$6.25 to C$5.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Osisko Mining presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.14.

Osisko Mining Stock Down 2.5 %

OSK stock opened at C$3.46 on Friday. Osisko Mining has a 12-month low of C$2.36 and a 12-month high of C$5.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.60. The company has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.09.

Insider Transactions at Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining ( TSE:OSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The mining company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Osisko Mining will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Feliks Burzynski sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.16, for a total transaction of C$790,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 713,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,256,719.40. In other news, Director Bernardo Alvarez Calderon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.81, for a total transaction of C$190,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$215,424.04. Also, Director John Feliks Burzynski sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.16, for a total transaction of C$790,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 713,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,256,719.40. In the last three months, insiders sold 461,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,949.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

