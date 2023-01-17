Oxen (OXEN) One Day Volume Hits $214,615.60

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000785 BTC on major exchanges. Oxen has a market capitalization of $10.20 million and approximately $214,615.60 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21,119.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.29 or 0.00403843 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00016495 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00104991 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.46 or 0.00792925 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.76 or 0.00586008 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00211469 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,533,061 coins. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Oxen

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

