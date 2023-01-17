Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $1.25 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PGY. Wedbush initiated coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.65.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PGY opened at $1.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.93. Pagaya Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 4.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pagaya Technologies ( NASDAQ:PGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $185.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pagaya Technologies will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PGY. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

