Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target Raised to $310.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PH. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $321.45.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:PH opened at $317.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $340.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $298.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm's revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 5,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

