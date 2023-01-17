PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Trading Down 2.2%

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ – Get Rating) shares were down 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $60.98 and last traded at $61.03. Approximately 4,640 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 99,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.38.

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Down 2.2 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.05.

Get PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTPZ. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 19,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 39,672.9% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 46,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 46,814 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,480,000.

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.