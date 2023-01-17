Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.82.

Several research firms have recently commented on PNW. Guggenheim raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital to $91.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:PNW opened at $75.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.98. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $59.03 and a fifty-two week high of $80.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.89.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 73.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Barbara D. Lockwood sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $53,659.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,235 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 823.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,109,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,131,000 after purchasing an additional 989,421 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,313,000 after purchasing an additional 808,207 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,202,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $746,008,000 after purchasing an additional 362,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,338,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,041,714,000 after purchasing an additional 241,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Featured Articles

