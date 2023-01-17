Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Hits $0.41

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001940 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $80.26 million and approximately $160,076.37 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 18.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00202063 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00075905 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00049281 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002400 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,227,165 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

