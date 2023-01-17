Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY – Get Rating) shares rose 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.75 and last traded at $3.75. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

Polymetal International Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.36.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment includes operations in Amursk POX, Albazino, Svetloye, Veduga, and Kutyn.

