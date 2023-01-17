Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Power REIT Stock Down 3.1 %
PW opened at $4.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.61. The company has a market cap of $15.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.95. Power REIT has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $81.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.
About Power REIT
