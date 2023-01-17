PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on PRA Group from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday.

PRA Group Price Performance

Shares of PRAA stock opened at $35.54 on Friday. PRA Group has a 12-month low of $29.68 and a 12-month high of $50.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PRA Group

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. PRA Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $244.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PRA Group will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in PRA Group by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.

About PRA Group

(Get Rating)

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

Further Reading

