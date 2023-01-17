Presearch Market Capitalization Reaches $16.02 Million (PRE)

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 16th. Presearch has a total market cap of $16.02 million and $85,608.86 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Presearch has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Presearch token can currently be purchased for about $0.0404 or 0.00000192 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Presearch

Presearch’s genesis date was July 7th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 tokens. The Reddit community for Presearch is https://reddit.com/r/presearchcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Presearch is presearch.medium.com. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @presearchnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io.

Buying and Selling Presearch

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Presearch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Presearch using one of the exchanges listed above.

