Prom (PROM) Price Tops $4.55 on Major Exchanges

Prom (PROM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. During the last week, Prom has traded up 13.2% against the dollar. One Prom token can currently be purchased for about $4.55 or 0.00021516 BTC on popular exchanges. Prom has a market capitalization of $83.07 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00010949 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00030534 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00042629 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004722 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00018218 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00233071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000109 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.565008 USD and is up 2.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $3,067,628.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

