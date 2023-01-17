Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €96.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €96.00 ($104.35) target price on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PUM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €63.00 ($68.48) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($97.83) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €47.00 ($51.09) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($92.39) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €70.00 ($76.09) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Puma Price Performance

Shares of PUM opened at €63.54 ($69.07) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion and a PE ratio of 26.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €53.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €56.64. Puma has a 1-year low of €41.31 ($44.90) and a 1-year high of €109.25 ($118.75).

About Puma

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

