Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Quotient Trading Up 2.7 %
NASDAQ QTNT opened at $0.38 on Friday. Quotient has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $105.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $5.33. The company has a market cap of $980,400.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.32.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Prondzynski Heino Von sold 25,000 shares of Quotient stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $29,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,578 shares in the company, valued at $12,482.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Quotient news, Director Prondzynski Heino Von sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $29,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,578 shares in the company, valued at $12,482.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 8,255,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.08, for a total transaction of $660,448.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,945,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,616.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,281,621 shares of company stock worth $690,841. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Quotient
Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.
Featured Articles
