Rakon (RKN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $67.23 Million

Rakon (RKN) traded up 14.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Over the last week, Rakon has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. Rakon has a total market cap of $67.23 million and $113,906.08 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rakon token can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001317 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Rakon Token Profile

Rakon’s launch date was April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. Rakon’s official website is rkntoken.io. Rakon’s official message board is medium.com/@rakontoken. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rakon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rakon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rakon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rakon using one of the exchanges listed above.

