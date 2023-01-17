Raymond James Cuts Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Price Target to $10.00

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AQN. TD Securities cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. National Bank Financial cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.22.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $6.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.00, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.47. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $16.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Algonquin Power & Utilities

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 315,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 9,031 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.6% in the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 436,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,861,000 after buying an additional 11,149 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 20.2% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 292,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 49,220 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 34.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,548,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

