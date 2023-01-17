Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Downgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $105.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $115.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.43.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of RTX stock opened at $98.68 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.98. The firm has a market cap of $145.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $319,356.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,702 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Raytheon Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.