Ren (REN) Price Hits $0.0791 on Exchanges

Ren (REN) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Ren has a market capitalization of $78.98 million and approximately $16.38 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ren token can now be bought for about $0.0791 or 0.00000372 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ren has traded 17% higher against the US dollar.

Ren Token Profile

Ren Token Profile

Ren launched on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,037,500 tokens. The official website for Ren is renproject.io. Ren’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ren is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject.

Buying and Selling Ren

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin.REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our their newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol.It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network.”

