Render Token (RNDR) Price Tops $0.59

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 16th. One Render Token token can currently be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00002784 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Render Token has a total market cap of $149.38 million and approximately $42.36 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Render Token has traded 34.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Render Token Profile

Render Token’s launch date was June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 tokens. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken.

Render Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

