Reviewing Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) and Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) and Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Cepton and Commercial Vehicle Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Cepton alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cepton N/A N/A -139.24% Commercial Vehicle Group 1.30% 14.16% 3.49%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.8% of Cepton shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of Commercial Vehicle Group shares are held by institutional investors. 44.6% of Cepton shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Commercial Vehicle Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cepton N/A N/A $360,000.00 $0.24 5.13 Commercial Vehicle Group $971.58 million 0.25 $23.73 million $0.39 18.97

This table compares Cepton and Commercial Vehicle Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Commercial Vehicle Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cepton. Cepton is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commercial Vehicle Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Cepton has a beta of -0.23, meaning that its share price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commercial Vehicle Group has a beta of 3.06, meaning that its share price is 206% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cepton and Commercial Vehicle Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cepton 0 2 3 0 2.60 Commercial Vehicle Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Cepton presently has a consensus price target of $8.31, indicating a potential upside of 575.81%. Commercial Vehicle Group has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.14%. Given Cepton’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Cepton is more favorable than Commercial Vehicle Group.

Summary

Commercial Vehicle Group beats Cepton on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cepton

(Get Rating)

Cepton, Inc. provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers auto grade lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; Vista-T, a lidar solution with a range of up to 300m for ultra-long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3 and AV L4/L5; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications. It also provides industrial grade lidar sensors, such as Vista-P, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and smart infrastructure applications; and Sora-P, an ultra-high scan rate, compact, and quasi line-scanning lidar solution that delivers high-fidelity profiling of objects moving at high speeds for free flow tolling and other industrial applications. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

(Get Rating)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories. The company offers electrical wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices in providing electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial and other vehicles; and panel assemblies. It also offers electro-mechanical assemblies, such as box builds, complex automated and robotic assemblies, and large multi-cabinet control cabinets with power distribution and cabling; vinyl or cloth-covered appliqués, armrests, map pocket compartments, and sound-reducing insulations; instrument panels; and plastics decorating and finishing products. In addition, it provides cab structures; design products, including armrests, grab handles, storage systems, floor coverings, floor mats, sleeper bunks, headliners, wall panels, and privacy curtains; and mirrors, wipers, and controls used in commercial, military and specialty recreational vehicles. Further, it offers seats and seating systems, such as mechanical and air suspension, static and military seats, and bus, as well as seats for medium-and heavy-duty trucks (MD/HD trucks); office seating products; and seats, parts, and components for the aftermarket. The company supplies its products and systems for the commercial vehicle market comprising the MD/HD truck market; and MD/HD truck, bus, construction, mining, agricultural, military, industrial, municipal, off-road recreational, and specialty vehicle markets. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New Albany, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Cepton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cepton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.