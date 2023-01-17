Reviewing Upexi (NASDAQ:GRVI) & Hero Technologies (OTCMKTS:HENC)

Upexi (NASDAQ:GRVI – Get Rating) and Hero Technologies (OTCMKTS:HENC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Upexi and Hero Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Upexi alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upexi 8.10% 12.48% 10.39% Hero Technologies N/A N/A -457.02%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Upexi and Hero Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upexi $24.09 million 2.42 $2.98 million N/A N/A Hero Technologies N/A N/A -$3.42 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Upexi has higher revenue and earnings than Hero Technologies.

1.8% of Upexi shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.0% of Upexi shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Upexi and Hero Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upexi 0 0 0 0 N/A Hero Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Upexi has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hero Technologies has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Upexi beats Hero Technologies on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upexi

(Get Rating)

Grove, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in developing, producing, marketing, and selling raw materials, white label products, and end consumer products containing the industrial hemp plant extract, cannabidiol. The company serves consumer markets, including the botanical, beauty care, pet care, and functional food sectors. It also operates annual tradeshow related to the CBD industry in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

About Hero Technologies

(Get Rating)

Hero Technologies, Inc. engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. It focuses on Australia’s Cooper Basin, which is located in State of South Australia. The company was founded on May 14, 2004 and is headquartered in Dover, DE.

Receive News & Ratings for Upexi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upexi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.