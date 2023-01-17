Ribbon Finance (RBN) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $70.98 Million

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Ribbon Finance has a market cap of $70.98 million and $906,826.59 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ribbon Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00001002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ribbon Finance has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ribbon Finance Profile

Ribbon Finance was first traded on May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. The official message board for Ribbon Finance is ribbonfinance.medium.com. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ribbon Finance’s official website is www.ribbon.finance.

Ribbon Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a protocol that helps users access crypto structured products for DeFi. It combines options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio's risk-return profile.RBN is a governance token that has a few primary use cases: Steward the development of the protocol & get community feedback on important parameters such as fee models; Align incentives between the Ribbon stakeholders (product creators, users, team), such as liquidity mining programs or grants and Unite all current and future Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ribbon Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ribbon Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ribbon Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

