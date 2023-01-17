Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Hits Market Capitalization of $940,608.81

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $940,608.81 and approximately $17,709.43 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

