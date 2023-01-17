Robert W. Baird Boosts Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Price Target to $226.00

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $217.00 to $226.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Medpace from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Medpace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Medpace Stock Up 1.2 %

MEDP stock opened at $228.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.42. Medpace has a twelve month low of $126.94 and a twelve month high of $235.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.52.

Insider Activity at Medpace

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.58. Medpace had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $383.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Medpace’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total transaction of $1,433,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 14,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,275,752.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medpace

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 12.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,338,000 after acquiring an additional 294,103 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 2,058.2% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 287,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,138,000 after acquiring an additional 273,887 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 44.1% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 481,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,052,000 after acquiring an additional 147,225 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 2,043.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 151,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,793,000 after buying an additional 144,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 32.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,377,000 after buying an additional 95,524 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medpace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.



