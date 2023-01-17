RSK Smart Bitcoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $28,433.02 (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $21,128.13 or 1.00106893 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $73.33 million and $28,433.02 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 22.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,105.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.41 or 0.00404669 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00016510 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00104812 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.98 or 0.00791162 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.50 or 0.00585168 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.69 or 0.00211734 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,471 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rsksmart.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,470.87290834 in circulation. The last known price of RSK Smart Bitcoin is 21,216.96664352 USD and is up 2.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $28,457.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rsk.co.”

