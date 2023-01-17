Safe Trading 13.6% Lower Over Last Week (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 16th. Safe has a total market capitalization of $122.99 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for $5.90 or 0.00027924 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Safe has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.84 or 0.00240510 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00103181 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00058026 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004696 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000361 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 5.88942269 USD and is down -2.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

