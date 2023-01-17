Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Price Target Cut to C$9.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SAND has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $9.25 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.25 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.28.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Up 0.7 %

SAND stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $9.18.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $38.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.00 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 62.75% and a return on equity of 5.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.0147 dividend. This is a positive change from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAND. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter valued at $157,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 5.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 79,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter valued at about $2,121,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter worth about $6,226,000. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Featured Articles

