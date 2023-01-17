Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) PT Lowered to C$9.50

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SSL has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.25 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$11.03.

Shares of SSL stock opened at C$7.72 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of C$6.29 and a 12 month high of C$11.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.80.

Sandstorm Gold ( TSE:SSL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$50.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$53.43 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.1398036 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 16th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

In related news, Director Nolan Allan Watson purchased 19,400 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$136,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,025,690 shares in the company, valued at C$7,231,114.50. In other news, Director Nolan Allan Watson acquired 19,400 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.05 per share, with a total value of C$136,770.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,025,690 shares in the company, valued at C$7,231,114.50. Also, Senior Officer Erfan Kazemi-Esfahani sold 82,102 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.29, for a total value of C$598,523.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$534,823.56.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

