Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE – Get Rating) traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.60 and last traded at C$2.62. 258,371 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 416,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$15.00 price target on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. CIBC lowered their price target on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.75.

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Stock Down 5.4 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.62. The firm has a market cap of C$431.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Company Profile

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

