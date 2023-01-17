SkinBioTherapeutics (LON:SBTX) Shares Up 9.4%

SkinBioTherapeutics Plc (LON:SBTX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 9.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 18.33 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 17.50 ($0.21). 543,110 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 120% from the average session volume of 246,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16 ($0.20).

SkinBioTherapeutics Trading Up 9.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 19.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 20.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £27.44 million and a P/E ratio of -14.58.

SkinBioTherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SkinBioTherapeutics plc, a life science company, engages in identification and development of technology that harnesses the human microbiome to improve health. It develops SkinBiotix technology that can enhance the formation of multi-protein complexes and prevent passage toxins, molecules, and ions, as well as pathogens; and AxisBiotix that focuses on the gut-skin relationship and is designed to alleviate the symptoms associated with psoriasis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SkinBioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkinBioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.