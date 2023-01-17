Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SMSI. Lake Street Capital cut Smith Micro Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.39.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

Smith Micro Software Stock Up 7.9 %

SMSI traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.88. 8,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,433. The stock has a market cap of $161.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.82. Smith Micro Software has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.37.

Institutional Trading of Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software ( NASDAQ:SMSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $11.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 23.46% and a negative net margin of 51.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,619,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,875,000 after purchasing an additional 134,131 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 142,903 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 708,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 35,164 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 457,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 127,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,060,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

About Smith Micro Software

(Get Rating)

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.