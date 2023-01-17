Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,000 shares, an increase of 830.1% from the December 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 96.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 158.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 130,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 438.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,801,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SONN remained flat at $1.41 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,422. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.23. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $9.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Several brokerages recently commented on SONN. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Sonnet BioTherapeutics to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.70 target price on the stock.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

