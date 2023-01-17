St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Shares of St. Joe stock traded up $0.61 on Monday, reaching $42.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,867. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.56. St. Joe has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $62.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.21.
St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter.
About St. Joe
The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.
