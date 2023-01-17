St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

St. Joe Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of St. Joe stock traded up $0.61 on Monday, reaching $42.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,867. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.56. St. Joe has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $62.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.21.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in St. Joe by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its position in St. Joe by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 10,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in St. Joe by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in St. Joe by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in St. Joe by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

