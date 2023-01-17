Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

Steel Partners Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE SPLP opened at $43.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.31. The company has a market capitalization of $941.08 million, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Steel Partners has a 12 month low of $32.01 and a 12 month high of $47.62.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $425.67 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 13.54%.

Institutional Trading of Steel Partners

Steel Partners Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Steel Partners in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Steel Partners in the first quarter valued at about $287,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Steel Partners in the second quarter valued at about $388,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 3.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in Steel Partners by 7.8% in the second quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 6,903,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,774,000 after acquiring an additional 498,015 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

