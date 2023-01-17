Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday.
NYSE SPLP opened at $43.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.31. The company has a market capitalization of $941.08 million, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Steel Partners has a 12 month low of $32.01 and a 12 month high of $47.62.
Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $425.67 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 13.54%.
Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.
