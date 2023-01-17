Steem (STEEM) Price Up 16.3% This Week

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Steem coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000867 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $77.83 million and approximately $5.62 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,139.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000395 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.41 or 0.00404029 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00016486 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00104811 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.58 or 0.00792764 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.68 or 0.00585081 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001334 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004746 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.71 or 0.00211512 BTC.
Steem Profile
STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 424,657,104 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
