Stellar Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.28 Billion (XLM)

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0869 or 0.00000412 BTC on popular exchanges. Stellar has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and $69.60 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stellar has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00009980 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 246.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.76 or 0.00432931 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,440.83 or 0.30388547 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,495 coins and its circulating supply is 26,203,117,189 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stellar is https://reddit.com/r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org.

Buying and Selling Stellar

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies.Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses.Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

