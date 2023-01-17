Stelmine Canada (CVE:STH) Trading Up 2.7%

Stelmine Canada Ltd. (CVE:STH – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 32,522 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 68,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Stelmine Canada Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of C$17.25 million and a PE ratio of -4.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.18.

Stelmine Canada Company Profile

Stelmine Canada Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, production, development, and operation of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. It holds 100% interests in the Courcy project comprising 341 claims covering an area of 178 square kilometers located in Fermont, Quebec; Mercator project, which comprise 775 claims that covers an area of 389 square kilometers located within the extension of the Opinaca metasedimentary basin in the Caniapiscau district; Joubert property comprising 247 claims that covers an area of 127,9 kilometers located in Quebec; Trieste property comprising 129 claims located in Quebec; and Ilnu property comprising 82 claims located in Quebec.

