Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades va-Q-tec (OTCMKTS:VAQTF) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of va-Q-tec (OTCMKTS:VAQTF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
va-Q-tec Trading Up 24.1 %
Shares of VAQTF opened at 26.50 on Friday. va-Q-tec has a 12-month low of 10.16 and a 12-month high of 26.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 20.94.
va-Q-tec Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on va-Q-tec (VAQTF)
- Is Walgreens Boots Alliance Earnings Miss Good For Investors?
- Pinterest is the Social Commerce Platform to Watch in 2023
- Why Warner Bros Discovery Is the S&P’s Hottest Stock
- 4 High-Yield Dividend Kings For 2023
- Will 2023 be a Good Year for Goodyear Tire Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for va-Q-tec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for va-Q-tec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.