Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates “C$1.15” Price Target for Gear Energy (TSE:GXE)

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$1.15 target price on Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Gear Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Gear Energy stock opened at C$1.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$285.67 million and a P/E ratio of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.21. Gear Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.96 and a 52 week high of C$1.94.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$44.84 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Gear Energy will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Gear Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.91%. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.42%.

In other news, Director Don Gray sold 1,059,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.29, for a total transaction of C$1,367,142.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,195,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,572,169.20. In other news, Director Don Gray sold 1,059,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.29, for a total transaction of C$1,367,142.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,195,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,572,169.20. Also, Director Ingram Gillmore sold 144,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.04, for a total transaction of C$150,488.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,850,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,924,094.64. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,458,500 shares of company stock worth $1,801,579.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

