Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates C$97.00 Price Target for Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ)

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$97.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CNQ has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$86.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$96.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$89.20.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of CNQ stock opened at C$76.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$85.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$76.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$73.07. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$58.75 and a twelve month high of C$88.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.96.

Insider Activity

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.80 by C$0.29. The firm had revenue of C$10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.48 billion. Research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 9.8699996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Trevor James Cassidy sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.28, for a total transaction of C$312,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,898,643.68. In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Victor Clinton Darel sold 965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.43, for a total value of C$71,824.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,027,655.01. Also, Senior Officer Trevor James Cassidy sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.28, for a total value of C$312,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,898,643.68. Insiders have sold a total of 282,980 shares of company stock valued at $22,356,180 over the last ninety days.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.